Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TPRKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Travis Perkins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

TPRKY stock remained flat at $$22.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. 155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,556. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.