Treat DAO (TREAT) Trading Down 50.5% Over Last 7 Days

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded down 50.5% against the US dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00002086 BTC on major exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $46,395.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00062563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00274429 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.58 or 0.01028936 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00024184 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.56 or 0.00650403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,125.98 or 1.00422455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

