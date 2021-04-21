Tri Star Advisors Inc. Acquires 253 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after buying an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after buying an additional 2,319,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after buying an additional 11,631,044 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,176,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,586,000 after purchasing an additional 265,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.47. The company had a trading volume of 166,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,299,098. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

