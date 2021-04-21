Tri Star Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 130.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,686 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.9% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 47,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 58.7% in the first quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 18,738 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 67,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,887 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 12,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 27,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $108.14. The company had a trading volume of 74,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,310. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.83 and a 200 day moving average of $94.97.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

