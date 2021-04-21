Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161,381 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics makes up approximately 1.5% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 1.69% of Benchmark Electronics worth $18,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHE stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,463.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $521.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In other news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju acquired 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $49,795.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,355.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,800 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,364.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,291.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,185 shares of company stock valued at $177,113 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BHE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

