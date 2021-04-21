Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 144.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,393,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $3,584,542.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $215,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,095 shares of company stock valued at $16,234,212. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SFIX stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.47. The stock had a trading volume of 31,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,585. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average is $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.67 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

