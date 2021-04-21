Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 22.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,184 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $12,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.13.

Shares of OLLI stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.45. The stock had a trading volume of 25,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,609. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.35.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,738. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

