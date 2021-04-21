Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 107,174 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 47.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,307 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107,174 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $10,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UMBF. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,631,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,051,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,521,000 after acquiring an additional 220,459 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,139,000 after acquiring an additional 104,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in UMB Financial by 236.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 53,246 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.29. 1,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,130. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.10 and a 200 day moving average of $75.12. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.50 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Macke sold 883 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $63,240.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,608.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $123,940.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,300,597.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,619 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UMBF. Raymond James boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

