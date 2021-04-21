Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 143,921 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 552,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,921 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares makes up 1.7% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $21,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Shares of AUB traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,447. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average of $34.82.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

