Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,554 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,628 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPS Commerce worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $917,338.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,290.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $1,068,910.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,956.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,254 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,814 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPSC traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.74. 2,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,402. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.42. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $118.06. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 90.08, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

