Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.83.

TRIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

TRIL stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.54. 35,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $58,856.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,004.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $39,449.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,112 shares of company stock valued at $142,366.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,318,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,185,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after buying an additional 1,439,200 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,053,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,879,000 after buying an additional 264,664 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.