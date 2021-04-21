Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $43.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $36.61 on Monday. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average is $35.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

