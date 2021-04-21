TriumphX Price Reaches $0.79 on Exchanges (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $9.78 million and approximately $133,210.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TriumphX has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. One TriumphX coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TriumphX

TriumphX (CRYPTO:TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

