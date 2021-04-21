True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.12

Shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.12 and last traded at C$7.11, with a volume of 72326 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.03.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.75 price objective (up from C$6.25) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$6.75 price target (up from C$6.50) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut shares of True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Laurentian cut shares of True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.71.

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$613.92 million and a PE ratio of 15.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 129.13%.

About True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

