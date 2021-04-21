Truist Financial Corp Invests $682,000 in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Separately, Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000.

NYSEARCA TGRW opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81. T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $31.59.

