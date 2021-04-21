Truist Increases Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $21.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Truist from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $15.66 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,196.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $172,314.78. Insiders sold 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858 over the last ninety days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 270,817 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

