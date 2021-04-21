Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,854 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of DMLP stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $492.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 51.26% and a return on equity of 27.71%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

