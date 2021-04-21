Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

NYSE ZBH opened at $173.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,086.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.78 and a 12 month high of $175.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.