Trust Co. of Vermont Has $628,000 Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP opened at $242.38 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $249.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.09.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.