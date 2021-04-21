Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,353 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in HP were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of HP by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

NYSE HPQ opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.