Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.69% from the company’s previous close.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens began coverage on Tuya in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tuya in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $33.41 on Monday. Tuya has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

