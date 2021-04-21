Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $33.41 on Monday. Tuya has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

