Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson Sells 49,500 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 19th, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total transaction of $17,328,960.00.
- On Tuesday, February 16th, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total transaction of $21,364,200.00.
Shares of TWLO traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.20. The stock had a trading volume of 939,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,998. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.40 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.58. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $443,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Twilio by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after acquiring an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $291,337,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after acquiring an additional 676,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.44.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
