Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $75.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $56.50.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TWTR. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an in-line rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Twitter from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.88.

Shares of TWTR opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.63. Twitter has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,833 shares of company stock worth $4,899,126 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 12.8% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 12,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Twitter by 5.3% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Twitter by 6.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,026 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Twitter by 15.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Twitter by 25.7% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 30,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

