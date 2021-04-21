U and I Group (LON:UAI) Trading 1.7% Higher

U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) shares traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 98.11 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 95.60 ($1.25). 47,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 236,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.23).

The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 91.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 73.75. The company has a market cap of £119.91 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44.

In other U and I Group news, insider Sadie Morgan acquired 12,000 shares of U and I Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £9,120 ($11,915.34). Also, insider Richard Upton acquired 12,580 shares of U and I Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £11,699.40 ($15,285.34). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 102,580 shares of company stock valued at $8,425,940.

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, develops, invests in, and trades real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

