U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $65.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.85. 223,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,933,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $58.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

