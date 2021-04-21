Ubex (UBEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.94 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and $2.40 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00015000 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.90 or 0.00427260 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001743 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

