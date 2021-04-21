UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 15,293 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

GBT opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.89 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GBT shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.05.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

