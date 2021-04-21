UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 17,669 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,669 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Triton International worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Triton International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Triton International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triton International alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on TRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $733,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,912,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Triton International stock opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.69. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Triton International Limited has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $61.88.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $337.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.52 million. Triton International had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.89%.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.