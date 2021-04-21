UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 29,567 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,567 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,220,000 after purchasing an additional 705,207 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $11,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,642,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,604 shares of company stock worth $13,253,281 over the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPWK. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average is $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.56 and a beta of 2.15. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.