UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 3,786 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Blackbaud worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLKB. Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.96. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $45.77 and a one year high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $361,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $1,645,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,970,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,815 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

