UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 7,378 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Workiva by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Workiva by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 17.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WK opened at $92.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.75 and its 200-day moving average is $85.98. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $114.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $93.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.50 million. Research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WK shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.78.

In other Workiva news, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $2,816,301.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 160,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,428,883.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,413. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

