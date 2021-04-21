UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth about $333,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth about $3,806,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth about $257,000.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BECN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Longbow Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $1,485,368.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $925,411.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,520 shares of company stock worth $3,660,984 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

