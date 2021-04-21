UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,575 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $1,391,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,191,000 after acquiring an additional 42,931 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after buying an additional 74,311 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on HI shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of HI opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average is $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.23. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.