UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,567 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Upwork by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on UPWK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $560,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $11,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,405 shares in the company, valued at $19,642,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,604 shares of company stock worth $13,253,281. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average is $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.56 and a beta of 2.15. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

