UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.84 Million Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,022 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in 2U were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWOU. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth approximately $506,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in 2U by 44.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 39,014 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in 2U by 13.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in 2U by 16.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.26. 2U, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,330,931.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.