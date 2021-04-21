UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,533 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967,783 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,406,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,359,000 after acquiring an additional 487,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $39,763.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 219,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,554,451.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,421 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $99,525.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,298 shares in the company, valued at $748,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $209,529. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

