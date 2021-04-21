UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 24,741 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 24,741 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Noah worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noah by 468.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Noah in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Noah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Noah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Noah in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.34. Noah Holdings Limited has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.09 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NOAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nomura raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

