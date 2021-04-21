UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 9,361 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 585,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after buying an additional 323,762 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 584,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 322,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 286,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,589,000 after buying an additional 194,894 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,627,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $62.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,235,101.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $51,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,491,827 shares of company stock valued at $200,771,151. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

