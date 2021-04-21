UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,064 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $729,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 3,400 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $101,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $995,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,989 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,203. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.