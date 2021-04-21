UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get easyJet alerts:

OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. easyJet has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $14.60.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.