UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. easyJet has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $14.60.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit