Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.83

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.83 and traded as high as $8.77. Ultralife shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 65,051 shares.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Ultralife in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $125.56 million, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ultralife by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 35.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

