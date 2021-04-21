Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Under Armour have increased and outperformed the industry in the past three months. The recent momentum in the stock can be attributed to better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2020 results that gained from stellar e-commerce sales and strength in Asia-Pacific region. Markedly, the bottom line showcased an improvement from the year-ago quarter. Brand strength, cost containment and better execution contributed to this upbeat performance. Although traffic trends remained soft in the company's owned and operated retail outlets, the overall rate of conversion remained robust. The company now envisions revenues to increase in 2021. The company’s long-term growth strategy is focused on improving sales through ongoing product innovation, investments in own stores and acceleration of e-commerce, and selling more inventory at full price.”

Get Under Armour alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 107,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,608,974. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30,398 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $2,594,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2,112.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 184,921 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 145,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $758,000. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.