United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

NASDAQ UCBI traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $32.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,812. United Community Banks has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

