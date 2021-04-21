United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 0.5% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.32.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.39. 43,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,199. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.29. The company has a market capitalization of $154.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $181.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

