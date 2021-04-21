United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.85

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 84409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

UUGRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.49.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.