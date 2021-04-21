Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Universal Electronics worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Universal Electronics in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UEIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Universal Electronics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $218,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,250 shares of company stock valued at $867,188 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UEIC opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $769.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $156.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

