Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) President Sells $1,449,450.00 in Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 277,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.40. Upland Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $78.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,561,000 after buying an additional 132,269 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,102,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,576,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth $37,647,000. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 564,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,896,000 after purchasing an additional 217,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.89.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.