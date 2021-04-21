Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 115.69% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Ur-Energy from $1.40 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.
Shares of URG opened at $1.02 on Monday. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $193.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 210,202 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 648,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter worth $24,036,000. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ur-Energy Company Profile
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
