Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 115.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Ur-Energy from $1.40 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Shares of URG opened at $1.02 on Monday. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $193.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56.

In other news, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 441,336 shares in the company, valued at $450,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Steven M. Hatten sold 190,040 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $191,940.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 372,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,192.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 777,264 shares of company stock valued at $930,240. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 210,202 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 648,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter worth $24,036,000. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.