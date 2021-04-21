Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Up 6.6%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.76. 62,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,581,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $579.00 million, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 158.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,805,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 2,334,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,677 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 322.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 793,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 605,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Uranium Energy by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 331,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

